Analytical Overview: General Motors Company (GM)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, General Motors Company’s stock clocked out at $68.04, down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $68.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.35 million shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

On September 12, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $73.

On July 21, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2025, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Hatto Christopher sold 7,724 shares for $72.00 per share. The transaction valued at 556,128 led to the insider holds 12,007 shares of the business.

CHRISTOPHER HATTO bought 7,724 shares of GM for $550,103 on Nov 12 ’25. On Oct 28 ’25, another insider, Hatto Christopher, who serves as the Vice President & CAO of the company, sold 15,697 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,098,790 and left with 12,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GM now has a Market Capitalization of 64779374592 and an Enterprise Value of 177710006272. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.948 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.316.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GM is 1.30, which has changed by 0.23024428 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $72.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.38%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GM traded 8.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7920410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 933.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 931.27M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.56% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of 1761868800 were 20656668 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1759190400 on 20941259. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20656668 and a Short% of Float of 2.52.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, GM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007883212. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 20.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of General Motors Company (GM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.46, with high estimates of $3.22 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.31 and $9.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.23. EPS for the following year is $11.38, with 28.0 analysts recommending between $15.12 and $8.6.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $45.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.77B to a low estimate of $43.88B. As of. The current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $47.7BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.24B. There is a high estimate of $45.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.01B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $181.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $185.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.44BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193.28B and the low estimate is $176.22B.