Analytical Overview: Kaspi.kz JSC ADR (KSPI)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Kaspi.kz JSC ADR’s stock clocked out at $71.44, down -1.86% from its previous closing price of $72.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. KSPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.16.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $96.

On November 04, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2024, with a $140 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Asia Equity Partners Ltd. bought 357,779 shares for $75.00 per share.

Asia Equity Partners Ltd. bought 1,190,456 shares of KSPI for $87,998,508 on Oct 17 ’25. On Oct 06 ’25, another insider, Asia Equity Partners Ltd., who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 186,382 shares for $79.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSPI now has a Market Capitalization of 14374246400 and an Enterprise Value of -24650840064. As of this moment, Kaspi.kz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.007 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.011.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KSPI is 0.76, which has changed by -0.29890203 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KSPI has reached a high of $113.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.64%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KSPI traded 541.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 557510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 190.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.54M. Insiders hold about 17.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.28% stake in the company. Shares short for KSPI as of 1761868800 were 696575 with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1759190400 on 591170. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 696575 and a Short% of Float of 0.7799999999999999.