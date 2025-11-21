Analytical Overview: Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Main Street Capital Corporation’s stock clocked out at $55.51, down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $56.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. MAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.9724 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.44 and its Current Ratio is at 4.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

On June 30, 2023, Hovde Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

On December 19, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 19, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Meserve Nicholas bought 14,000 shares for $67.15 per share.

Meserve Nicholas sold 14,000 shares of MAIN for $940,100 on Aug 14 ’25. The MANAGING DIRECTOR now owns 82,383 shares after completing the transaction at $67.15 per share. On Jun 27 ’25, another insider, Morris Jesse E, who serves as the EVP AND COO of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $59.37 each. As a result, the insider received 2,077,789 and left with 235,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 4973004288 and an Enterprise Value of 7180912640. As of this moment, Main’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.794.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAIN is 0.80, which has changed by 0.060173035 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAIN has reached a high of $67.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.36%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAIN traded 580.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 495740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.04M. Insiders hold about 3.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.77% stake in the company. Shares short for MAIN as of 1761868800 were 5430385 with a Short Ratio of 9.35, compared to 1759190400 on 5102486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5430385 and a Short% of Float of 6.3100000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.0, MAIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05321036. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.23.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) reflects the combined expertise of 7.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.99 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $140.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.68M to a low estimate of $139.57M. As of. The current estimate, Main Street Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $140.44MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.49M. There is a high estimate of $143M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.43M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $564.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $561.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $541.03MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $569.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $582M and the low estimate is $550.28M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.