Analytical Overview: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Voya Financial Inc’s stock clocked out at $68.09, down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $69.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. VOYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $71 from $79 previously.

On February 28, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $76 to $87.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 06, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Oh Tony D sold 717 shares for $71.92 per share. The transaction valued at 51,563 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

TONY OH bought 717 shares of VOYA for $51,563 on Nov 06 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Ogle Trevor, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 13,832 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,037,400 and left with 7,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOYA now has a Market Capitalization of 6565087232 and an Enterprise Value of 11865643008. As of this moment, Voya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.467 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.247.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VOYA is 0.91, which has changed by -0.14129895 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VOYA has reached a high of $83.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.67%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VOYA traded 744.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 866050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.81M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.14% stake in the company. Shares short for VOYA as of 1761868800 were 1579097 with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1759190400 on 1861557. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1579097 and a Short% of Float of 2.18.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.8, VOYA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025981523. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.26 and $8.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.02. EPS for the following year is $10.19, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $10.88 and $9.75.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.98B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of. The current estimate, Voya Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.01BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.01B. There is a high estimate of $2.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.95B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VOYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.05BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.69B and the low estimate is $7.83B.