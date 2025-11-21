Analyzing Ratios: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) closed at $92.02 in the last session, down -1.65% from day before closing price of $93.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. CNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.335 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 348.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on July 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNI now has a Market Capitalization of 57645682688 and an Enterprise Value of 78982176768. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.593 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.833.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNI is 0.97, which has changed by -0.14322346 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNI has reached a high of $112.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNI traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1252800 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 617.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 594.95M. Insiders hold about 3.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.54% stake in the company. Shares short for CNI as of 1761868800 were 4345402 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1759190400 on 5249933.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CNI is 2.50, which was 3.508 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.037494656. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. The current Payout Ratio is 48.22% for CNI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-12-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 24.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $7.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.51. EPS for the following year is $8.19, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $8.56 and $7.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.51B to a low estimate of $4.31B. As of. The current estimate, Canadian National Railway Co’s year-ago sales were $4.36BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.48B. There is a high estimate of $4.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.31B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.05BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.36B and the low estimate is $17.69B.