Analyzing Ratios: Dropbox Inc (DBX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) closed at $28.85 in the last session, down -1.16% from day before closing price of $29.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.16 million shares were traded. DBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DBX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.56.

On February 16, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when SARAH SCHUBACH bought 1,168 shares for $29.19 per share.

Yoon William T sold 7,142 shares of DBX for $208,456 on Nov 18 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 206,228 shares after completing the transaction at $29.19 per share. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Dasdan Ali, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,666 shares for $29.19 each. As a result, the insider received 165,417 and left with 526,140 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBX now has a Market Capitalization of 7545057792 and an Enterprise Value of 9882000384. As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.908 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.003.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DBX is 0.63, which has changed by 0.056078196 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $33.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.15%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DBX traded on average about 3.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4445760 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 179.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.54M. Insiders hold about 35.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.69% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of 1761868800 were 22014648 with a Short Ratio of 6.60, compared to 1759190400 on 16881428. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22014648 and a Short% of Float of 19.389999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Dropbox Inc (DBX) reflects the combined expertise of 8.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.86 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $627.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $628.43M to a low estimate of $626.29M. As of. The current estimate, Dropbox Inc’s year-ago sales were $643.6MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $615.61M. There is a high estimate of $629.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $608.58M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.46B.