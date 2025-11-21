Analyzing Ratios: Globant S.A (GLOB)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Ulysses Smith

Technology

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) closed at $59.36 in the last session, down -3.42% from day before closing price of $61.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.77 million shares were traded. GLOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.595.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLOB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $67.

On October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $61.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 22, 2025, with a $61 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’24 when Nestor Nocetti bought 7,000 shares for $219.46 per share.

Martin Migoya bought 10,000 shares of GLOB for $2,205,000 on Dec 12 ’24. On Dec 11 ’24, another insider, WANDA WEIGERT, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $221.86 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLOB now has a Market Capitalization of 2615028224 and an Enterprise Value of 3112402944. As of this moment, Globant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.253 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLOB is 1.22, which has changed by -0.72401094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLOB has reached a high of $235.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.95%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLOB traded on average about 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1759980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.93M. Insiders hold about 2.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.86% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOB as of 1761868800 were 6792859 with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 1759190400 on 6578354. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6792859 and a Short% of Float of 17.580000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Globant S.A (GLOB) reflects the collective analysis of 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.14 and $5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.08. EPS for the following year is $6.36, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $7.17 and $6.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $605.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $607.15M to a low estimate of $605M. As of. The current estimate, Globant S.A’s year-ago sales were $642.48MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $602.8M. There is a high estimate of $611.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $594M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.4B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.