Analyzing Ratios: Globant S.A (GLOB)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) closed at $59.36 in the last session, down -3.42% from day before closing price of $61.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.77 million shares were traded. GLOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.595.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLOB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $67.

On October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $61.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 22, 2025, with a $61 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’24 when Nestor Nocetti bought 7,000 shares for $219.46 per share.

Martin Migoya bought 10,000 shares of GLOB for $2,205,000 on Dec 12 ’24. On Dec 11 ’24, another insider, WANDA WEIGERT, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $221.86 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLOB now has a Market Capitalization of 2615028224 and an Enterprise Value of 3112402944. As of this moment, Globant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.253 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLOB is 1.22, which has changed by -0.72401094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLOB has reached a high of $235.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.95%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLOB traded on average about 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1759980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.93M. Insiders hold about 2.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.86% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOB as of 1761868800 were 6792859 with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 1759190400 on 6578354. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6792859 and a Short% of Float of 17.580000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Globant S.A (GLOB) reflects the collective analysis of 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.14 and $5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.08. EPS for the following year is $6.36, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $7.17 and $6.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $605.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $607.15M to a low estimate of $605M. As of. The current estimate, Globant S.A’s year-ago sales were $642.48MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $602.8M. There is a high estimate of $611.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $594M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.4B.