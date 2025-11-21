Analyzing Ratios: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) closed at $39.38 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $39.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. LNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.23.

On September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $37.

On October 09, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $34.TD Cowen initiated its Hold rating on October 09, 2024, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Ryan Owen bought 2,000 shares for $42.17 per share. The transaction valued at 84,340 led to the insider holds 12,000 shares of the business.

Jayson Bronchetti bought 5,000 shares of LNC for $204,261 on Nov 03 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Woodroffe Sean, who serves as the EVP, Ch Ppl Culture Comms Off of the company, sold 16,164 shares for $40.90 each. As a result, the insider received 661,108 and left with 155,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNC now has a Market Capitalization of 7479800320 and an Enterprise Value of -29470531584. As of this moment, Lincoln’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.599.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LNC is 1.34, which has changed by 0.14618039 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has reached a high of $43.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.05%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LNC traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1430130 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 189.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.20M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.72% stake in the company. Shares short for LNC as of 1761868800 were 5606158 with a Short Ratio of 3.41, compared to 1759190400 on 5207454. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5606158 and a Short% of Float of 3.2899998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LNC is 1.80, which was 1.8 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04510148. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.73. The current Payout Ratio is 9.78% for LNC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $2.0 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.17 and $7.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.87. EPS for the following year is $8.01, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $8.47 and $7.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.92B to a low estimate of $4.69B. As of. The current estimate, Lincoln National Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.63BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.93B. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.77B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.34BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.66B and the low estimate is $18.57B.