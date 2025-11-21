Analyzing Ratios: MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) closed at $14.19 in the last session, up 1.14% from day before closing price of $14.03. In other words, the price has increased by $1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. MLKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MLKN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

On September 29, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLKN now has a Market Capitalization of 972224640 and an Enterprise Value of 2688862208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.714 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.819.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLKN is 1.33, which has changed by -0.40876526 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLKN has reached a high of $25.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.50%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MLKN traded on average about 693.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1692630 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.06M. Insiders hold about 0.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLKN as of 1761868800 were 1952334 with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 1759190400 on 1700133. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1952334 and a Short% of Float of 3.9899999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MLKN is 0.75, which was 0.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05345688. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.93.

Earnings Estimates

MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $2.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $943.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $946.6M to a low estimate of $941.3M. As of. The current estimate, MillerKnoll Inc’s year-ago sales were $970.4MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $915.87M. There is a high estimate of $928.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $902.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.67BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.98B and the low estimate is $3.88B.

