Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)’s Day in Review: Closing at 10.89, Down by -3.03

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $11.23 in the prior trading day, Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) closed at $10.89, down -3.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. AVNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVNS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 2.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On May 22, 2023, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Holbrook Kerr sold 15,000 shares for $11.00 per share. The transaction valued at 165,014 led to the insider holds 83,860 shares of the business.

Holbrook Kerr bought 15,000 shares of AVNS for $165,014 on Nov 18 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, BLACKFORD GARY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $10.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 439,800 and bolstered with 40,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVNS now has a Market Capitalization of 505501920 and an Enterprise Value of 584484352. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.835 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.845.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVNS is 1.08, which has changed by -0.37680358 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVNS has reached a high of $19.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 546.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 554740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.68M. Insiders hold about 3.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.15% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNS as of 1761868800 were 2378661 with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 1759190400 on 2570979. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2378661 and a Short% of Float of 7.26.

Earnings Estimates

Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $174.7M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.7M to a low estimate of $174.7M. As of. The current estimate, Avanos Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $179.6MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.5M. There is a high estimate of $169.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $695M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $695M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $695M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $687.8MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $710M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710M and the low estimate is $710M.