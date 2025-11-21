Balance Sheet Breakdown: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $37.88 in the prior trading day, DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) closed at $37.12, down -2.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.0 million shares were traded. DD stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.055.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on July 03, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $85 from $75 previously.

On April 15, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $75.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on April 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $81.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Larrabee Steven P. sold 43,208 shares for $77.17 per share. The transaction valued at 3,334,386 led to the insider holds 38,585 shares of the business.

Larrabee Steven P. sold 25,000 shares of DD for $1,912,500 on Sep 04 ’25. The SVP & CIO now owns 48,585 shares after completing the transaction at $76.50 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Larrabee Steven P., who serves as the SVP & CIO of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $78.00 each. As a result, the insider received 468,000 and left with 42,585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DD now has a Market Capitalization of 15552363520 and an Enterprise Value of 23622785024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.839 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.202.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DD is 1.04, which has changed by 0.094056845 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DD has reached a high of $41.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6646870 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 418.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 417.56M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.76% stake in the company. Shares short for DD as of 1761868800 were 6772963 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1759190400 on 7352016. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6772963 and a Short% of Float of 1.83.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.61, compared to 0.51 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.042502638. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 90.94% for DD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-11-03 when the company split stock in a 239:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.69B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of. The current estimate, DuPont de Nemours Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.09BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.39BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.22B and the low estimate is $6.97B.