Balance Sheet Breakdown: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Earnings

After finishing at $12.81 in the prior trading day, Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) closed at $12.12, down -5.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.98 million shares were traded. EQX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 572.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQX now has a Market Capitalization of 9511489536 and an Enterprise Value of 11588685824. As of this moment, Equinox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 230.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.047 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.104.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQX is 1.20, which has changed by 1.2395105 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $13.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.22%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11737410 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 783.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 748.75M. Insiders hold about 6.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.54% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of 1761868800 were 32643341 with a Short Ratio of 1.82, compared to 1759190400 on 38093359.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $938.81M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $938.81M to a low estimate of $938.81M. As of. The current estimate, Equinox Gold Corp’s year-ago sales were $575M

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.04B and the low estimate is $3.73B.

