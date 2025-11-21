Balance Sheet Breakdown: Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $10.74 in the prior trading day, Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ: GOOD) closed at $10.57, down -1.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. GOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.465.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOOD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.38 and its Current Ratio is at 3.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on March 18, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.50.

On January 13, 2023, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $17.50.

On June 03, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 03, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Gerson Gary bought 100 shares for $11.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,131 led to the insider holds 100 shares of the business.

Gerson Gary bought 7,600 shares of GOOD for $83,980 on Nov 11 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 23,200 shares after completing the transaction at $11.05 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Gerson Gary, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 300 shares for $11.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,315 and bolstered with 752 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOD now has a Market Capitalization of 516105088 and an Enterprise Value of 1519739392. As of this moment, Gladstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 71.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.789 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.272.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOOD is 1.10, which has changed by -0.36934823 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOD has reached a high of $17.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.49%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 527.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 574820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.82M. Insiders hold about 1.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOD as of 1761868800 were 2379323 with a Short Ratio of 4.51, compared to 1759190400 on 2028478. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2379323 and a Short% of Float of 4.9799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GOOD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.2, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11173185. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.39.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $41.12M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.25M to a low estimate of $39M. As of. The current estimate, Gladstone Commercial Corp’s year-ago sales were $37.38MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.57M. There is a high estimate of $42.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $156.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.39MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.32M and the low estimate is $165.02M.