Balance Sheet Breakdown: Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $0.58 in the prior trading day, Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ: WGRX) closed at $0.49, down -15.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.98 million shares were traded. WGRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5786 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WGRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WGRX now has a Market Capitalization of 49894948 and an Enterprise Value of 67057884. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.825 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.692.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WGRX has reached a high of $7.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -73.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1416330 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.33M. Insiders hold about 56.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WGRX as of 1761868800 were 4410109 with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 1759190400 on 1271988. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4410109 and a Short% of Float of 7.0700005.