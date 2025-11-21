Balance Sheet Breakdown: Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Nora Barnes

Earnings

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $0.58 in the prior trading day, Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ: WGRX) closed at $0.49, down -15.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.98 million shares were traded. WGRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5786 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WGRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WGRX now has a Market Capitalization of 49894948 and an Enterprise Value of 67057884. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.825 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.692.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WGRX has reached a high of $7.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -73.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1416330 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.33M. Insiders hold about 56.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WGRX as of 1761868800 were 4410109 with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 1759190400 on 1271988. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4410109 and a Short% of Float of 7.0700005.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.