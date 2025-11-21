Balance Sheet Breakdown: World Kinect Corp (WKC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $23.31 in the prior trading day, World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) closed at $23.05, down -1.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. WKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WKC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on October 25, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $32 from $33 previously.

On September 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $28.

On February 21, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on February 21, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when KASBAR MICHAEL J sold 21,507 shares for $28.96 per share. The transaction valued at 622,843 led to the insider holds 1,019,063 shares of the business.

KASBAR MICHAEL J bought 21,507 shares of WKC for $622,765 on Mar 04 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKC now has a Market Capitalization of 1280629632 and an Enterprise Value of 1625474944. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.043 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.115.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WKC is 1.16, which has changed by -0.16809422 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WKC has reached a high of $31.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 721.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 793790 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.36M. Insiders hold about 3.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.54% stake in the company. Shares short for WKC as of 1761868800 were 4125115 with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 1759190400 on 5117173. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4125115 and a Short% of Float of 11.21.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WKC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.74, compared to 0.74 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.031746034. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.08. The current Payout Ratio is 60.03% for WKC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-12-08 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of World Kinect Corp (WKC) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.77 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $9.41B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.55B to a low estimate of $9.26B. As of. The current estimate, World Kinect Corp’s year-ago sales were $9.76BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.11B. There is a high estimate of $9.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.92B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.17BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.55B and the low estimate is $37.34B.

