Balance Sheet Dive: Ford Motor Co (F)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $12.9 in the prior trading day, Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) closed at $12.41, down -3.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 95.79 million shares were traded. F stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of F by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

On April 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on April 23, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when THORNTON JOHN L bought 7,520 shares for $13.19 per share. The transaction valued at 99,189 led to the insider holds 448,697 shares of the business.

Frick Andrew sold 30,000 shares of F for $345,000 on Jul 02 ’25. The President, Ford Blue & Model e now owns 83,939 shares after completing the transaction at $11.50 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Frick Andrew, who serves as the President, Ford Blue & Model e of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $11.00 each. As a result, the insider received 330,000 and left with 113,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, F now has a Market Capitalization of 49447628800 and an Enterprise Value of 183136026624. As of this moment, Ford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.966 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.864.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for F is 1.59, which has changed by 0.19444442 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, F has reached a high of $13.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.30%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 89.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 69856650 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.90B. Insiders hold about 2.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.51% stake in the company. Shares short for F as of 1761868800 were 176996615 with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 1759190400 on 173542807. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 176996615 and a Short% of Float of 5.050000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, F’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.6, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04651163. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.76. The current Payout Ratio is 53.35% for F, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-08-03 when the company split stock in a 1748175:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Ford Motor Co (F) is the result of assessments by 13.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $41.1B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.13B to a low estimate of $37.91B. As of. The current estimate, Ford Motor Co’s year-ago sales were $44.94BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.35B. There is a high estimate of $41.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.31B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for F’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $172.71BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.63B and the low estimate is $157.27B.