Balance Sheet Dive: Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $114.42 in the prior trading day, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) closed at $112.99, down -1.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.44 million shares were traded. JCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 179.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $112.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Schlitz Lei Zhang sold 10,500 shares for $122.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,281,315 led to the insider holds 115,220 shares of the business.

LEI SCHLITZ bought 10,500 shares of JCI for $1,281,380 on Nov 06 ’25. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, NATHAN D MANNING, who serves as the Former officer of the company, bought 99,518 shares for $120.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JCI now has a Market Capitalization of 73939009536 and an Enterprise Value of 80764141568. As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.423 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.049.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JCI is 1.40, which has changed by 0.36230505 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JCI has reached a high of $123.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.95%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4780990 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 611.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.28M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.75% stake in the company. Shares short for JCI as of 1761868800 were 20230789 with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 1759190400 on 22980792. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20230789 and a Short% of Float of 4.0799997999999995.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.51, compared to 1.51 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013196994. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01. The current Payout Ratio is 30.01% for JCI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-09-06 when the company split stock in a 955:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.59. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $5.67 and $4.71.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $5.64B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.82B to a low estimate of $5.59B. As of. The current estimate, Johnson Controls International plc’s year-ago sales were $5.43BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.97B. There is a high estimate of $6.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.89B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.66B and the low estimate is $25.88B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.