For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $114.42 in the prior trading day, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) closed at $112.99, down -1.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.44 million shares were traded. JCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 179.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $112.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Schlitz Lei Zhang sold 10,500 shares for $122.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,281,315 led to the insider holds 115,220 shares of the business.

LEI SCHLITZ bought 10,500 shares of JCI for $1,281,380 on Nov 06 ’25. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, NATHAN D MANNING, who serves as the Former officer of the company, bought 99,518 shares for $120.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JCI now has a Market Capitalization of 73939009536 and an Enterprise Value of 80764141568. As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.423 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.049.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JCI is 1.40, which has changed by 0.36230505 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JCI has reached a high of $123.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.95%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4780990 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 611.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.28M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.75% stake in the company. Shares short for JCI as of 1761868800 were 20230789 with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 1759190400 on 22980792. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20230789 and a Short% of Float of 4.0799997999999995.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.51, compared to 1.51 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013196994. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01. The current Payout Ratio is 30.01% for JCI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-09-06 when the company split stock in a 955:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.59. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $5.67 and $4.71.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $5.64B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.82B to a low estimate of $5.59B. As of. The current estimate, Johnson Controls International plc’s year-ago sales were $5.43BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.97B. There is a high estimate of $6.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.89B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.66B and the low estimate is $25.88B.