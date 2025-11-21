Balance Sheet Dive: NextNav Inc (NN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $12.51 in the prior trading day, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) closed at $11.37, down -9.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.39 million shares were traded. NN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.355.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.54 and its Current Ratio is at 11.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 14, 2024, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $12 previously.

On January 06, 2022, R. F. Lafferty started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.R. F. Lafferty initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Insley Susan Brasse sold 12,189 shares for $12.78 per share. The transaction valued at 155,775 led to the insider holds 131,251 shares of the business.

SUSAN INSLEY bought 12,189 shares of NN for $153,703 on Nov 18 ’25. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, SAMBERG JOSEPH D, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 600,000 shares for $12.35 each. As a result, the insider received 7,410,000 and left with 760,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NN now has a Market Capitalization of 1533006720 and an Enterprise Value of 1763289728. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 276.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 318.341 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.435.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NN is 1.02, which has changed by -0.19498068 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NN has reached a high of $18.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.31%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1233820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.36M. Insiders hold about 32.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NN as of 1761868800 were 18881246 with a Short Ratio of 13.40, compared to 1759190400 on 18693681. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18881246 and a Short% of Float of 18.65.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of NextNav Inc (NN) involves the perspectives of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $857k in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $914k to a low estimate of $800k. As of. The current estimate, NextNav Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.91MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $800k. There is a high estimate of $800k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $800k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.67MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.54M and the low estimate is $3.2M.