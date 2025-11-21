Balance Sheet Dive: Primo Brands Corp (PRMB)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $15.28 in the prior trading day, Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) closed at $14.98, down -1.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.19 million shares were traded. PRMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.985.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 17, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 11, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 54,540 shares for $16.43 per share. The transaction valued at 895,945 led to the insider holds 181,601 shares of the business.

FOSS ERIC J bought 123,049 shares of PRMB for $1,910,323 on Nov 11 ’25. The Exec. Chair and CEO now owns 355,066 shares after completing the transaction at $15.52 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, FOSS ERIC J, who serves as the Exec. Chair and CEO of the company, bought 4,970 shares for $16.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,266 and bolstered with 360,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRMB now has a Market Capitalization of 5595343872 and an Enterprise Value of 10935267328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.681 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.248.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRMB is 0.71, which has changed by -0.46045196 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRMB has reached a high of $35.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17776200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 370.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.15M. Insiders hold about 32.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.65% stake in the company. Shares short for PRMB as of 1761868800 were 16538131 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1759190400 on 21905285. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16538131 and a Short% of Float of 11.12.