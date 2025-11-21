Balance Sheet Dive: Zooz Strategy Ltd (ZOOZ)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.51 in the prior trading day, Zooz Strategy Ltd (NASDAQ: ZOOZ) closed at $0.5, down -2.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. ZOOZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5604 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4915.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZOOZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZOOZ now has a Market Capitalization of 80593704 and an Enterprise Value of 7708097. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 108.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.346 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.655.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZOOZ is 0.75, which has changed by -0.81552345 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZOOZ has reached a high of $5.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -69.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -68.93%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1251360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.39M. Insiders hold about 2.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.56% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOOZ as of 1761868800 were 2223609 with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 1759190400 on 2262951. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2223609 and a Short% of Float of 1.43.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZOOZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.3M and the low estimate is $1.6M.