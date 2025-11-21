Balance Sheet Dive: Zooz Strategy Ltd (ZOOZ)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.51 in the prior trading day, Zooz Strategy Ltd (NASDAQ: ZOOZ) closed at $0.5, down -2.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. ZOOZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5604 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4915.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZOOZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZOOZ now has a Market Capitalization of 80593704 and an Enterprise Value of 7708097. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 108.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.346 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.655.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZOOZ is 0.75, which has changed by -0.81552345 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZOOZ has reached a high of $5.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -69.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -68.93%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1251360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.39M. Insiders hold about 2.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.56% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOOZ as of 1761868800 were 2223609 with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 1759190400 on 2262951. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2223609 and a Short% of Float of 1.43.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZOOZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.3M and the low estimate is $1.6M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.