Balance Sheet Insights: Coupang Inc (CPNG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) closed at $26.56 down -3.07% from its previous closing price of $27.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.85 million shares were traded. CPNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.505.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coupang Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Arete on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On August 06, 2025, Nomura Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Pranam Kolari bought 27,388 shares for $28.20 per share.

Anand Gaurav sold 75,350 shares of CPNG for $2,186,619 on Nov 10 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,941,590 shares after completing the transaction at $29.02 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, GAURAV ANAND, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 75,350 shares for $28.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPNG now has a Market Capitalization of 48515756032 and an Enterprise Value of 47770140672. As of this moment, Coupang’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 125.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.419 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.517.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPNG is 1.21, which has changed by 0.14166665 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has reached a high of $34.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.01%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CPNG has traded an average of 11.20M shares per day and 9426460 over the past ten days. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.34B. Insiders hold about 26.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.09% stake in the company. Shares short for CPNG as of 1761868800 were 20826990 with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1759190400 on 27099740. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20826990 and a Short% of Float of 1.91.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.39B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.58B to a low estimate of $9.16B. As of. The current estimate, Coupang Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.96BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.61B. There is a high estimate of $9.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.51B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.27BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.09B and the low estimate is $38.13B.

