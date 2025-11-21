Balance Sheet Insights: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) closed at $26.23 down -7.45% from its previous closing price of $28.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. HRTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on August 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $13 from $9 previously.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.30 to $2.20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when WIDDICOMBE RICHARD A sold 50,000 shares for $29.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,470,085 led to the insider holds 449,047 shares of the business.

ERNESTO GARATEIX bought 867 shares of HRTG for $24,571 on Nov 20 ’25. On Nov 20 ’25, another insider, ERNESTO GARATEIX & YVETTE GARA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,467 shares for $28.34 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRTG now has a Market Capitalization of 813590848 and an Enterprise Value of 307683200. As of this moment, Heritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.365 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.392.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRTG is 0.91, which has changed by 1.304065 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRTG has reached a high of $31.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HRTG has traded an average of 486.93K shares per day and 598070 over the past ten days. A total of 30.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.40M. Insiders hold about 21.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTG as of 1761868800 were 1270717 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1759190400 on 1637233. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1270717 and a Short% of Float of 5.25.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) is currently drawing attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $4.3, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $212.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $213.51M to a low estimate of $211.69M. As of. The current estimate, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $210.26MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.34M. There is a high estimate of $220.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.44M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $845.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $843.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $844.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $816.99MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $906.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $906.36M and the low estimate is $905.74M.