Balance Sheet Insights: Mosaic Company (MOS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) closed at $23.93 down -2.33% from its previous closing price of $24.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.95 million shares were traded. MOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.88.

On November 11, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Scotiabank Downgraded its Sector Outperform to Sector Perform on October 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Kuzenko Jody Lynne bought 685 shares for $25.53 per share. The transaction valued at 17,488 led to the insider holds 8,571 shares of the business.

Precourt Walter F. III sold 18,000 shares of MOS for $643,140 on May 29 ’25. The SVP – Chief Admin Officer now owns 128,546 shares after completing the transaction at $35.73 per share. On May 29 ’25, another insider, Precourt Walter F. III, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $35.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOS now has a Market Capitalization of 7595570688 and an Enterprise Value of 12583492608. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.058 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.502.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOS is 0.97, which has changed by -0.059500933 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $38.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MOS has traded an average of 5.28M shares per day and 7240550 over the past ten days. Shares short for MOS as of 1761868800 were 14437830 with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1759190400 on 12811866. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14437830 and a Short% of Float of 5.1799998.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MOS is 0.87, from 0.87 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035510205. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 11.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Mosaic Company (MOS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.46B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.8B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of. The current estimate, Mosaic Company’s year-ago sales were $2.82BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B. There is a high estimate of $3.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.68B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.12BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.81B and the low estimate is $10.96B.