Balance Sheet Insights: Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXSQ) closed at $1.8 down -4.26% from its previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. OXSQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oxford Square Capital Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.07 and its Current Ratio is at 12.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXSQ now has a Market Capitalization of 147004928 and an Enterprise Value of 254141360. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.331.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OXSQ is 0.48, which has changed by -0.2878788 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OXSQ has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.39%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OXSQ has traded an average of 929.36K shares per day and 770200 over the past ten days. A total of 81.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.83M. Insiders hold about 8.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.33% stake in the company. Shares short for OXSQ as of 1761868800 were 1904049 with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 1759190400 on 1845210. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1904049 and a Short% of Float of 2.53.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OXSQ is 0.42, from 0.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22340424. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.88.