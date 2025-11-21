Balance Sheet Insights: Venture Global Inc (VG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) closed at $7.15 down -7.98% from its previous closing price of $7.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.79 million shares were traded. VG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.135.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Venture Global Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 0.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on November 04, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On October 10, 2025, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Musser Fory sold 768,762 shares for $8.01 per share. The transaction valued at 6,157,784 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Musser Fory sold 188,337 shares of VG for $1,469,029 on Nov 19 ’25. The Senior VP, Development now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Nov 20 ’25, another insider, Musser Fory, who serves as the Senior VP, Development of the company, sold 42,901 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider received 334,628 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VG now has a Market Capitalization of 17503991808 and an Enterprise Value of 54569992192. As of this moment, Venture’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.307.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VG has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.01%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VG has traded an average of 9.08M shares per day and 10518000 over the past ten days. A total of 477.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 470.50M. Insiders hold about 80.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.85% stake in the company. Shares short for VG as of 1761868800 were 40485559 with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 1759190400 on 30827925.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Venture Global Inc (VG) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.79B to a low estimate of $4.56B. As of. The current estimate, Venture Global Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.52BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.37B. There is a high estimate of $4.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.19B and the low estimate is $11.32B.

