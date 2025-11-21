Closing Bell Recap: Confluent Inc (CFLT) Ends at $21.52, Reflecting a -4.90% Downturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed the day trading at $21.52 down -4.90% from the previous closing price of $22.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.49 million shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.375.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CFLT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 237.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.93 and its Current Ratio is at 3.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On July 31, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when EDWARD KREPS bought 270,207 shares for $22.63 per share.

Kreps Edward Jay sold 232,500 shares of CFLT for $5,470,725 on Nov 13 ’25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 377,074 shares after completing the transaction at $23.53 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Narkhede Neha, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $23.57 each. As a result, the insider received 707,100 and left with 28,549 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 7528182272 and an Enterprise Value of 7033183232. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.318 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.477.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CFLT is 0.98, which has changed by -0.2606991 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $37.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.52%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CFLT traded about 7.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CFLT traded about 5385000 shares per day. A total of 298.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.24M. Insiders hold about 16.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.15% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of 1761868800 were 19875239 with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 1759190400 on 20494269. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19875239 and a Short% of Float of 6.72.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 32.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 32.0 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $308.05M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $313.13M to a low estimate of $305.44M. As of. The current estimate, Confluent Inc’s year-ago sales were $261.22MFor the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.19M. There is a high estimate of $326.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $310.35M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.64MBased on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.32B.