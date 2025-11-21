Closing Bell Recap: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) Ends at $161.69, Reflecting a -3.29% Downturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MKTX) closed the day trading at $161.69 down -3.29% from the previous closing price of $167.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. MKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.335 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MKTX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On August 25, 2025, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $212.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when McPherson Kevin M sold 1,494 shares for $185.32 per share. The transaction valued at 276,868 led to the insider holds 67,681 shares of the business.

McPherson Kevin M bought 1,494 shares of MKTX for $276,873 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Casper Stephen P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $186.59 each. As a result, the insider received 298,544 and left with 43,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 6041348608 and an Enterprise Value of 5515064320. As of this moment, MarketAxess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.571 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.964.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MKTX is 0.96, which has changed by -0.35772735 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MKTX has reached a high of $267.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $156.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MKTX traded about 850.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MKTX traded about 703510 shares per day. A total of 37.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.35M. Insiders hold about 2.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTX as of 1761868800 were 1764539 with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 1759190400 on 1485947. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1764539 and a Short% of Float of 5.4399999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

MKTX’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.04, up from 3.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01806328. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) is a result of the insights provided by 6.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.91 and $5.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.86. EPS for the following year is $8.14, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $8.64 and $7.43.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $214.34M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $220M to a low estimate of $210.56M. As of. The current estimate, MarketAxess Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $202.4MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.7M. There is a high estimate of $237.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $216.78M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $856.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $847.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $851.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $817.1MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $919.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $946.67M and the low estimate is $886.31M.