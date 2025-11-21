Closing Bell Recap: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Ends at $4.88, Reflecting a -3.56% Downturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) closed the day trading at $4.88 down -3.56% from the previous closing price of $5.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. MCW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

On October 24, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when Gold Jedidiah Marc sold 6,357 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 38,968 led to the insider holds 75,637 shares of the business.

Lai John Lo-minn sold 33,904 shares of MCW for $207,832 on Jun 26 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,578,350 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Jun 26 ’25, another insider, Matheny Joseph Duane, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 2,119 shares for $6.13 each. As a result, the insider received 12,989 and left with 91,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCW now has a Market Capitalization of 1598533760 and an Enterprise Value of 3386132992. As of this moment, Mister’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.251 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.569.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MCW is 1.48, which has changed by -0.35786802 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MCW has reached a high of $8.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.62%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCW traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCW traded about 1493380 shares per day. A total of 327.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.22M. Insiders hold about 69.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MCW as of 1761868800 were 13772459 with a Short Ratio of 8.64, compared to 1759190400 on 15764193. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13772459 and a Short% of Float of 12.709999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 17.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $262.3M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.6M to a low estimate of $260M. As of. The current estimate, Mister Car Wash Inc’s year-ago sales were $251.17MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.26M. There is a high estimate of $279.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $269.8M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $994.73MBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.1B.