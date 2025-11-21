Closing Bell Recap: Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Ends at $0.16, Reflecting a -15.67% Downturn

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) closed the day trading at $0.16 down -15.67% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 43.58 million shares were traded. NVVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.165.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Poilasne Gregory sold 200,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 94,500 led to the insider holds 333,475 shares of the business.

Poilasne Gregory sold 1,680 shares of NVVE for $0 on Dec 31 ’24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 7,381 shares after completing the transaction at $0.00 per share. On Dec 20 ’24, another insider, Smith Ted C., who serves as the President and COO of the company, bought 7,155 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,606 and bolstered with 12,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVVE now has a Market Capitalization of 3272620 and an Enterprise Value of 12683095. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.739 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVVE is 1.74, which has changed by -0.94126505 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVVE has reached a high of $5.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.74%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVVE traded about 35.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVVE traded about 173485900 shares per day. A total of 33.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.61M. Insiders hold about 8.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.28% stake in the company. Shares short for NVVE as of 1761868800 were 486631 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1759190400 on 724777. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 486631 and a Short% of Float of 2.55.