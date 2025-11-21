Closing Bell Recap: UiPath Inc (PATH) Ends at $12.73, Reflecting a -5.56% Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) closed the day trading at $12.73 down -5.56% from the previous closing price of $13.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.61 million shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.685.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PATH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 02, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $13 from $12.50 previously.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on September 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15.50 to $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when Dines Daniel sold 45,000 shares for $15.07 per share. The transaction valued at 678,366 led to the insider holds 29,288,585 shares of the business.

Dines Daniel sold 45,000 shares of PATH for $676,094 on Nov 04 ’25. The CEO and Chairman now owns 29,333,585 shares after completing the transaction at $15.02 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Dines Daniel, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $16.23 each. As a result, the insider received 730,188 and left with 29,378,585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PATH now has a Market Capitalization of 6811044352 and an Enterprise Value of 5391728640. As of this moment, UiPath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 356.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.603 whereas that against EBITDA is -317.179.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PATH is 1.12, which has changed by -0.014619887 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $18.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.19%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PATH traded about 22.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PATH traded about 15641430 shares per day. A total of 453.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.83M. Insiders hold about 23.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.68% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of 1761868800 were 47854998 with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 1759190400 on 54822743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 47854998 and a Short% of Float of 13.3.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of UiPath Inc (PATH) is currently being evaluated by 19.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $392.87M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $396M to a low estimate of $391.8M. As of. The current estimate, UiPath Inc’s year-ago sales were $354.65MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $463.31M. There is a high estimate of $469M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $461.5M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.66B.