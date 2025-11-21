Closing Figures: Ashland Inc (ASH)’s Negative Finish at 48.18, Down -1.69

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $49.01 in the prior trading day, Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) closed at $48.18, down -1.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. ASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on March 26, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $71.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 ’25 when NOVO GUILLERMO bought 31,294 shares for $64.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,010,327 led to the insider holds 31,294 shares of the business.

Assis Alessandra Faccin bought 3,150 shares of ASH for $201,600 on Jan 31 ’25. The SVP and GM, Life Sciences now owns 3,150 shares after completing the transaction at $64.00 per share. On Dec 05 ’24, another insider, BONI ERIC N, who serves as the VP, Finance & Prinpl Acctg Off of the company, sold 451 shares for $78.07 each. As a result, the insider received 35,210 and left with 14,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASH now has a Market Capitalization of 2202113280 and an Enterprise Value of 3491279872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.914 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.337.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASH is 0.44, which has changed by -0.3687532 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASH has reached a high of $80.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.95%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 678.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 971630 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.15M. Insiders hold about 1.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ASH as of 1761868800 were 2133071 with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 1759190400 on 1652137. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2133071 and a Short% of Float of 4.71.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.64, compared to 1.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.033462558. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 46.75% for ASH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-05-15 when the company split stock in a 511:250 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Ashland Inc (ASH) is currently being evaluated by a team of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.99. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $5.29 and $4.0.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $400.36M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $409.51M to a low estimate of $393M. As of. The current estimate, Ashland Inc’s year-ago sales were $405MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $489.24M. There is a high estimate of $503.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $482M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.91B.