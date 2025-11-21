Closing Figures: Ashland Inc (ASH)’s Negative Finish at 48.18, Down -1.69

Nora Barnes

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $49.01 in the prior trading day, Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) closed at $48.18, down -1.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. ASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on March 26, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $71.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 ’25 when NOVO GUILLERMO bought 31,294 shares for $64.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,010,327 led to the insider holds 31,294 shares of the business.

Assis Alessandra Faccin bought 3,150 shares of ASH for $201,600 on Jan 31 ’25. The SVP and GM, Life Sciences now owns 3,150 shares after completing the transaction at $64.00 per share. On Dec 05 ’24, another insider, BONI ERIC N, who serves as the VP, Finance & Prinpl Acctg Off of the company, sold 451 shares for $78.07 each. As a result, the insider received 35,210 and left with 14,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASH now has a Market Capitalization of 2202113280 and an Enterprise Value of 3491279872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.914 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.337.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASH is 0.44, which has changed by -0.3687532 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASH has reached a high of $80.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.95%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 678.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 971630 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.15M. Insiders hold about 1.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ASH as of 1761868800 were 2133071 with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 1759190400 on 1652137. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2133071 and a Short% of Float of 4.71.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.64, compared to 1.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.033462558. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 46.75% for ASH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-05-15 when the company split stock in a 511:250 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Ashland Inc (ASH) is currently being evaluated by a team of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.99. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $5.29 and $4.0.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $400.36M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $409.51M to a low estimate of $393M. As of. The current estimate, Ashland Inc’s year-ago sales were $405MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $489.24M. There is a high estimate of $503.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $482M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.91B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.