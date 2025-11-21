Closing Figures: Boeing Co (BA)’s Negative Finish at 179.38, Down -3.40

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $185.7 in the prior trading day, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) closed at $179.38, down -3.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.53 million shares were traded. BA stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.435.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On October 30, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $240.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on July 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $230.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Amuluru Uma M sold 1,366 shares for $197.66 per share. The transaction valued at 270,009 led to the insider holds 14,656 shares of the business.

Amuluru Uma M bought 1,366 shares of BA for $270,010 on Nov 06 ’25. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Buckley Mortimer J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,200 shares for $226.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 497,420 and bolstered with 2,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BA now has a Market Capitalization of 136345935872 and an Enterprise Value of 174580727808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.162 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.369.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BA is 1.18, which has changed by 0.29488873 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $242.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.77%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7665510 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 759.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 759.00M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.36% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of 1761868800 were 15327110 with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 1759190400 on 14933213. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15327110 and a Short% of Float of 2.02.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Boeing Co (BA) is currently in the spotlight, with 19.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.12 and -$10.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.41. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $4.38 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $22.52B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.91B to a low estimate of $20.43B. As of. The current estimate, Boeing Co’s year-ago sales were $15.24BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.3B. There is a high estimate of $23.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.82B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.52BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102.42B and the low estimate is $71.5B.