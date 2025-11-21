Closing Figures: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)’s Positive Finish at 33.36, Up 1.37

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $32.91 in the prior trading day, Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC) closed at $33.36, up 1.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. CNXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNXC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on March 24, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $54 from $70 previously.

On October 03, 2024, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 28, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Caldwell Christopher A bought 1,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 40,000 led to the insider holds 287,661 shares of the business.

Caldwell Christopher A bought 2,000 shares of CNXC for $84,056 on Oct 30 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 286,661 shares after completing the transaction at $42.03 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, Twomey Cormac J, who serves as the EVP, Global Ops & Delivery of the company, sold 500 shares for $42.53 each. As a result, the insider received 21,265 and left with 35,630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXC now has a Market Capitalization of 2102518016 and an Enterprise Value of 7473158144. As of this moment, Concentrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.769 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNXC is 0.60, which has changed by -0.1680991 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNXC has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.13%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 894.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1276010 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.52M. Insiders hold about 30.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.27% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXC as of 1761868800 were 8459431 with a Short Ratio of 9.45, compared to 1759190400 on 8916866. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8459431 and a Short% of Float of 16.389999.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Concentrix Corp (CNXC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 4.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.9, with high estimates of $3.01 and low estimates of $2.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.2 and $11.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.37. EPS for the following year is $12.25, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $13.04 and $11.93.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.54B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.53B. As of. The current estimate, Concentrix Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.45BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49B. There is a high estimate of $2.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.46B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.62BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.28B and the low estimate is $10.02B.