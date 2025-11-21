Closing Figures: Firefly Aerospace Inc (FLY)’s Negative Finish at 16.92, Down -12.87

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $19.42 in the prior trading day, Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: FLY) closed at $16.92, down -12.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.72 million shares were traded. FLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.9.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On November 13, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On September 10, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Roth Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2025, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Konert Kirk Michael bought 3,333 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 149,985 led to the insider holds 3,333 shares of the business.

Lusczakoski Jonathan Donald bought 266 shares of FLY for $11,970 on Aug 06 ’25. The Director now owns 266 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, Braden Pamela Joyce, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,888 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 399,960 and bolstered with 24,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLY now has a Market Capitalization of 2694529024 and an Enterprise Value of 2141968768. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.593.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLY has reached a high of $73.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2983740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.05M. Insiders hold about 47.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.45% stake in the company. Shares short for FLY as of 1761868800 were 2377499 with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 1759190400 on 2106633. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2377499 and a Short% of Float of 1.6500000000000001.

