Closing Figures Unveiled: Moderna Inc (MRNA) Drop -7.53, Closes at $22.36

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed the day trading at $22.36 down -7.53% from the previous closing price of $24.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.34 million shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.73 and its Current Ratio is at 3.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 13, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On February 18, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $111 to $45.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 29, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $99 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Hussain Abbas sold 312 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 8,736 led to the insider holds 580 shares of the business.

Hussain Abbas bought 312 shares of MRNA for $8,736 on Jun 11 ’25. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Bancel Stephane, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 160,314 shares for $31.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,004,318 and bolstered with 9,210,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 8736803840 and an Enterprise Value of 5676630528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.543 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.744.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRNA is 1.13, which has changed by -0.36784315 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $48.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.29%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRNA traded about 11.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRNA traded about 10321520 shares per day. A total of 391.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 350.15M. Insiders hold about 10.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.24% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of 1761868800 were 63656197 with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 1759190400 on 64337988. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 63656197 and a Short% of Float of 19.81.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Moderna Inc (MRNA) is currently in progress, with 11.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.37, with high estimates of -$2.19 and low estimates of -$2.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.47 and -$8.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.99. EPS for the following year is -$7.04, with 17.0 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$9.41.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $623.89M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $719M to a low estimate of $467M. As of. The current estimate, Moderna Inc’s year-ago sales were $966MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.06M. There is a high estimate of $279M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.8M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.24BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.37B and the low estimate is $1.36B.