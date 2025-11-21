Closing Figures Unveiled: Pinterest Inc (PINS) Drop -2.67, Closes at $24.81

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) closed the day trading at $24.81 down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $25.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.24 million shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.6225.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PINS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.36 and its Current Ratio is at 8.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On September 30, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Mizuho initiated its Outperform rating on September 30, 2025, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Walcott Wanjiku Juanita sold 74,047 shares for $26.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,990,909 led to the insider holds 301,214 shares of the business.

Walcott Wanjiku Juanita bought 74,047 shares of PINS for $1,990,906 on Nov 11 ’25. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Silbermann Benjamin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8 shares for $31.86 each. As a result, the insider received 255 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 16869054464 and an Enterprise Value of 14753924096. As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.637 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.293.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PINS is 0.94, which has changed by -0.13033092 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $40.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PINS traded about 12.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PINS traded about 18365000 shares per day. A total of 598.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.03M. Insiders hold about 12.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.98% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of 1761868800 were 21434006 with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 1759190400 on 29865537. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21434006 and a Short% of Float of 4.02.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 21.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Pinterest Inc (PINS).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.0 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

33 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of. The current estimate, Pinterest Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.15BFor the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $980.67M. There is a high estimate of $992.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $952.8M.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65BBased on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.01B and the low estimate is $4.23B.