Closing Figures Unveiled: Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) Drop -1.64, Closes at $15.57

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLDE) closed the day trading at $15.57 down -1.64% from the previous closing price of $15.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. SLDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.21.

On September 18, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $19.

On July 14, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 14, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 ’25 when Bruce Beth Witte sold 31,029 shares for $15.81 per share. The transaction valued at 490,568 led to the insider holds 251,645 shares of the business.

ROHDE STEPHEN L sold 11,082 shares of SLDE for $175,206 on Jun 23 ’25. The Director now owns 9,335 shares after completing the transaction at $15.81 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, ROHDE STEPHEN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,083 shares for $15.81 each. As a result, the insider received 111,982 and left with 20,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDE now has a Market Capitalization of 1953995008 and an Enterprise Value of 1150998528. As of this moment, Slide’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.099 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDE has reached a high of $25.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.07%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLDE traded about 1.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLDE traded about 975340 shares per day. A total of 124.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.59M. Insiders hold about 42.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDE as of 1761868800 were 3508010 with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 1759190400 on 5100688. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3508010 and a Short% of Float of 4.96.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) is currently attracting attention from 4 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.83. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.31M. There is a high estimate of $321.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.22M.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.2B.