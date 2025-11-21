Closing Figures Unveiled: Terex Corp (TEX) Drop -3.78, Closes at $41.78

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) closed the day trading at $41.78 down -3.78% from the previous closing price of $43.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. TEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

On October 27, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when RUSH ANDRA bought 2,120 shares for $46.59 per share. The transaction valued at 98,771 led to the insider holds 25,428 shares of the business.

POSNER SCOTT sold 5,000 shares of TEX for $252,500 on Aug 12 ’25. The Senior V.P., Gen Counsel Sec. now owns 70,308 shares after completing the transaction at $50.50 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, POSNER SCOTT, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $50.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEX now has a Market Capitalization of 2740146432 and an Enterprise Value of 4932352000. As of this moment, Terex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.923 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.903.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEX is 1.70, which has changed by -0.17905086 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEX has reached a high of $58.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.73%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEX traded about 964.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEX traded about 1123550 shares per day. A total of 64.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.97M. Insiders hold about 2.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.33% stake in the company. Shares short for TEX as of 1761868800 were 4108697 with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 1759190400 on 3749300. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4108697 and a Short% of Float of 10.24.

Dividends & Splits

TEX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 0.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015660986. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.13. The current Payout Ratio is 13.72% for TEX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-07-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Terex Corp (TEX) is currently under the scrutiny of 11.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.88. EPS for the following year is $5.64, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $5.18.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of. The current estimate, Terex Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.24BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.13BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.81B and the low estimate is $5.51B.

