Closing Figures Unveiled: Truecar Inc (TRUE) Drop -3.20, Closes at $2.12

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Truecar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) closed the day trading at $2.12 down -3.20% from the previous closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. TRUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRUE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.49 and its Current Ratio is at 4.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRUE now has a Market Capitalization of 188552896 and an Enterprise Value of 95250904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.526 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.611.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRUE is 2.19, which has changed by -0.4483627 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRUE has reached a high of $4.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.35%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRUE traded about 708.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRUE traded about 454550 shares per day. A total of 88.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.75M. Insiders hold about 22.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.15% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUE as of 1761868800 were 1330730 with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1759190400 on 794140. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1330730 and a Short% of Float of 1.95.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $48.55M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.5M to a low estimate of $46M. As of. The current estimate, Truecar Inc’s year-ago sales were $46.21MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.1M. There is a high estimate of $48.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $192.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $175.6MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220.9M and the low estimate is $190M.