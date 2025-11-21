Closing Figures: Vera Bradley Inc (VRA)’s Negative Finish at 2.47, Down -17.94

Nora Barnes

Business

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $3.01 in the prior trading day, Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) closed at $2.47, down -17.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$17.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.39 million shares were traded. VRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on June 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 22, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 12, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when Meslow Andrew bought 253,094 shares for $1.88 per share. The transaction valued at 474,551 led to the insider holds 300,000 shares of the business.

Bickley Ian bought 53,722 shares of VRA for $99,923 on Jun 12 ’25. The Director now owns 93,628 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRA now has a Market Capitalization of 69003208 and an Enterprise Value of 139552208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.539.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRA is 1.64, which has changed by -0.42884248 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRA has reached a high of $5.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.10%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 560.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2397770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.14M. Insiders hold about 31.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.67% stake in the company. Shares short for VRA as of 1761868800 were 1275476 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1759190400 on 1676240. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1275476 and a Short% of Float of 6.81.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $61.69M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.69M to a low estimate of $61.69M. As of. The current estimate, Vera Bradley Inc’s year-ago sales were $80.58MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.28M. There is a high estimate of $77.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.28M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $261.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $261.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.97MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $267.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $267.57M and the low estimate is $267.57M.

