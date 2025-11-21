Closing Figures: Vera Bradley Inc (VRA)’s Negative Finish at 2.47, Down -17.94

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $3.01 in the prior trading day, Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) closed at $2.47, down -17.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$17.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.39 million shares were traded. VRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on June 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 22, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 12, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when Meslow Andrew bought 253,094 shares for $1.88 per share. The transaction valued at 474,551 led to the insider holds 300,000 shares of the business.

Bickley Ian bought 53,722 shares of VRA for $99,923 on Jun 12 ’25. The Director now owns 93,628 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRA now has a Market Capitalization of 69003208 and an Enterprise Value of 139552208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.539.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRA is 1.64, which has changed by -0.42884248 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRA has reached a high of $5.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.10%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 560.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2397770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.14M. Insiders hold about 31.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.67% stake in the company. Shares short for VRA as of 1761868800 were 1275476 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1759190400 on 1676240. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1275476 and a Short% of Float of 6.81.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $61.69M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.69M to a low estimate of $61.69M. As of. The current estimate, Vera Bradley Inc’s year-ago sales were $80.58MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.28M. There is a high estimate of $77.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.28M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $261.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $261.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.97MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $267.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $267.57M and the low estimate is $267.57M.