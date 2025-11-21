Closing Strong: B2gold Corp (BTG) Ends at $3.79, Down -4.53 from Last Close

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $3.97 in the prior trading day, B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) closed at $3.79, down -4.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33.0 million shares were traded. BTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTG now has a Market Capitalization of 5063962112 and an Enterprise Value of 5612129792. As of this moment, B2gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.239 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.742.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTG is 0.64, which has changed by 0.38811183 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $5.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.07%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 48.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 39233650 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.27B. Insiders hold about 4.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.51% stake in the company. Shares short for BTG as of 1761868800 were 44043068 with a Short Ratio of 0.90, compared to 1759190400 on 57835762.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BTG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.1, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025188917. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.41.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.18B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of. The current estimate, B2gold Corp’s year-ago sales were $499.79M

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $3.5B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.