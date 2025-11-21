Closing Strong: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Ends at $5.92, Down -3.74 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $6.15 in the prior trading day, Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) closed at $5.92, down -3.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.15 million shares were traded. BLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.9.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLMN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 0.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.90.

On January 27, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Healy William Michael bought 17,604 shares for $6.75 per share.

Christel Eric C bought 150,000 shares of BLMN for $957,000 on Nov 10 ’25. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.38 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Kunkel Julie T., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $6.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,555 and bolstered with 5,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 504485152 and an Enterprise Value of 2670995200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.676 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.948.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLMN is 1.15, which has changed by -0.5191556 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2781260 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.25M. Insiders hold about 2.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.06% stake in the company. Shares short for BLMN as of 1761868800 were 8254634 with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1759190400 on 8774228. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8254634 and a Short% of Float of 13.209999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BLMN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.69, compared to 0.69 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11219512. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) involves the perspectives of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $981.57M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $996.74M to a low estimate of $966.56M. As of. The current estimate, Bloomin Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.1BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.45BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.05B and the low estimate is $3.92B.