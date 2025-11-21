Closing Strong: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Ends at $5.92, Down -3.74 from Last Close

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $6.15 in the prior trading day, Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) closed at $5.92, down -3.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.15 million shares were traded. BLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.9.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLMN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 0.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.90.

On January 27, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Healy William Michael bought 17,604 shares for $6.75 per share.

Christel Eric C bought 150,000 shares of BLMN for $957,000 on Nov 10 ’25. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.38 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Kunkel Julie T., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $6.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,555 and bolstered with 5,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 504485152 and an Enterprise Value of 2670995200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.676 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.948.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLMN is 1.15, which has changed by -0.5191556 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2781260 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.25M. Insiders hold about 2.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.06% stake in the company. Shares short for BLMN as of 1761868800 were 8254634 with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1759190400 on 8774228. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8254634 and a Short% of Float of 13.209999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BLMN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.69, compared to 0.69 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11219512. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) involves the perspectives of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $981.57M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $996.74M to a low estimate of $966.56M. As of. The current estimate, Bloomin Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.1BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.45BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.05B and the low estimate is $3.92B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.