Closing Strong: Coursera Inc (COUR) Ends at $7.9, Down -2.47 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $8.1 in the prior trading day, Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) closed at $7.9, down -2.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On June 05, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $11.

On March 27, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $7.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on March 27, 2025, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 16 ’25 when Meyers Michele M sold 3,500 shares for $10.27 per share. The transaction valued at 35,945 led to the insider holds 234,295 shares of the business.

Meyers Michele M bought 3,500 shares of COUR for $35,945 on Oct 16 ’25. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, Meyers Michele M, who serves as the VP, Accounting, and CAO of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $11.31 each. As a result, the insider received 39,585 and left with 237,795 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COUR now has a Market Capitalization of 1314560000 and an Enterprise Value of 554840000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.664.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COUR is 1.36, which has changed by 0.16045845 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $13.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.52%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2570530 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 166.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.44M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.21% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of 1761868800 were 7051912 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1759190400 on 5720208. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7051912 and a Short% of Float of 4.97.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Coursera Inc (COUR) is currently drawing attention from 14.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $191.83M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $193M to a low estimate of $190M. As of. The current estimate, Coursera Inc’s year-ago sales were $179.18MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.14M. There is a high estimate of $192.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.62M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $753.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $694.67MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $796.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $822.81M and the low estimate is $780M.