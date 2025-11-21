Closing Strong: GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG) Ends at $10.72, Down -3.42 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $11.1 in the prior trading day, GCM Grosvenor Inc (NASDAQ: GCMG) closed at $10.72, down -3.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. GCMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GCMG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on December 23, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $14 from $12.50 previously.

On November 11, 2024, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.50 to $12.50.

TD Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on February 16, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9.50 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when SULLIVAN KATHLEEN PATRICIA sold 6,000 shares for $13.02 per share. The transaction valued at 78,124 led to the insider holds 60,195 shares of the business.

GCM Grosvenor Inc. sold 4,864,272 shares of GCMG for $232,268,988 on Jul 25 ’25. The See Explanation of Responses now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47.75 per share. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Blanton Angela, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,902 shares for $12.65 each. As a result, the insider received 175,858 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCMG now has a Market Capitalization of 2003353600 and an Enterprise Value of 884827008. As of this moment, GCM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.629 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.985.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GCMG is 0.90, which has changed by -0.093137264 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GCMG has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.83%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 712.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1008540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.77M. Insiders hold about 3.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 116.33% stake in the company. Shares short for GCMG as of 1761868800 were 7603482 with a Short Ratio of 10.67, compared to 1759190400 on 8783927. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7603482 and a Short% of Float of 20.080000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 5.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $160.2M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.3M to a low estimate of $150.3M. As of. The current estimate, GCM Grosvenor Inc’s year-ago sales were $165.26MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.1M. There is a high estimate of $132.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $525.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $534.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.01MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $598M and the low estimate is $578.09M.