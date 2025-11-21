Closing Strong: Novanta Inc (NOVT) Ends at $99.22, Down -1.42 from Last Close

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $100.65 in the prior trading day, Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) closed at $99.22, down -1.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. NOVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.4201.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

On November 13, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $109.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’24 when Buckley Robert sold 1,617 shares for $170.16 per share. The transaction valued at 275,149 led to the insider holds 120,419 shares of the business.

Glastra Matthijs sold 2,000 shares of NOVT for $337,017 on Dec 02 ’24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 54,382 shares after completing the transaction at $168.51 per share. On Dec 02 ’24, another insider, Buckley Robert, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,041 shares for $168.23 each. As a result, the insider received 343,355 and left with 120,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOVT now has a Market Capitalization of 3569303808 and an Enterprise Value of 4016829184. As of this moment, Novanta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.183 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.256.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOVT is 1.64, which has changed by -0.3889631 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOVT has reached a high of $175.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.94%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 565.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1446490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.46M. Insiders hold about 0.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.25% stake in the company. Shares short for NOVT as of 1761868800 were 1780815 with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1759190400 on 1753399. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1780815 and a Short% of Float of 6.65.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Novanta Inc (NOVT) is the result of assessments by 3.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.29 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $255.59M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.88M to a low estimate of $255.3M. As of. The current estimate, Novanta Inc’s year-ago sales were $238.06MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.4M. There is a high estimate of $255.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $978.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $977.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $977.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $949.25MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $1.04B.