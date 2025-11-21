Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Crescent Energy Co’s stock clocked out at $8.74, down -3.00% from its previous closing price of $9.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.52 million shares were traded. CRGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.715.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 250.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On June 09, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when Kendall Brandi bought 932 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 10,299 led to the insider holds 23,347 shares of the business.

DUGINSKI MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares of CRGY for $211,400 on Mar 13 ’25. The Director now owns 259,607 shares after completing the transaction at $10.57 per share. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, DUGINSKI MICHAEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $10.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 64,260 and bolstered with 239,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRGY now has a Market Capitalization of 2225479936 and an Enterprise Value of 5525553664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.539 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.089.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRGY is 1.16, which has changed by -0.40645587 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRGY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.32%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRGY traded 5.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6573610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 254.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.47M. Insiders hold about 14.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGY as of 1761868800 were 20518806 with a Short Ratio of 3.59, compared to 1759190400 on 21470456. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20518806 and a Short% of Float of 10.22.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) is currently being evaluated by a team of 11.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.91 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $851.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $917M to a low estimate of $774M. As of. The current estimate, Crescent Energy Co’s year-ago sales were $875.29MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5B and the low estimate is $4.51B.