Daily Market Movement: Avnet Inc (AVT) Sees a -1.90% Decrease, Closing at $44.37

The closing price of Avnet Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) was $44.37 for the day, down -1.90% from the previous closing price of $45.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. AVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.995 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

On September 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $35.

On July 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $46.JP Morgan initiated its Underweight rating on July 14, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when JACOBSON KENNETH A bought 2,139 shares for $46.75 per share. The transaction valued at 99,998 led to the insider holds 36,033 shares of the business.

McMullen Elizabeth sold 4,000 shares of AVT for $211,200 on May 13 ’25. The Senior VP – Operations now owns 14,626 shares after completing the transaction at $52.80 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, McMullen Elizabeth, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $52.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVT now has a Market Capitalization of 3608588288 and an Enterprise Value of 6702146560. As of this moment, Avnet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.298 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.809.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVT is 0.98, which has changed by -0.15819842 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVT has reached a high of $57.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.88%.

Shares Statistics:

AVT traded an average of 917.91K shares per day over the past three months and 822790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.46M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.04% stake in the company. Shares short for AVT as of 1761868800 were 7260965 with a Short Ratio of 7.91, compared to 1759190400 on 6761643. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7260965 and a Short% of Float of 10.37.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.34, AVT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029626355. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.39. The current Payout Ratio is 48.03% for AVT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-09-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $6.12, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $6.65 and $5.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.08B to a low estimate of $6B. As of. The current estimate, Avnet Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.66BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.85B. There is a high estimate of $6.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.73B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.2BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.16B and the low estimate is $24.24B.