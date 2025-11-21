Daily Market Movement: HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Sees a -2.23% Decrease, Closing at $2.63

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) was $2.63 for the day, down -2.23% from the previous closing price of $2.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. HUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.785 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.85 and its Current Ratio is at 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUYA now has a Market Capitalization of 587556736 and an Enterprise Value of -3140909568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.502 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.505.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUYA is 0.71, which has changed by -0.10927153 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has reached a high of $4.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.88%.

Shares Statistics:

HUYA traded an average of 1.22M shares per day over the past three months and 936820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.83% stake in the company. Shares short for HUYA as of 1761868800 were 1520405 with a Short Ratio of 1.25, compared to 1759190400 on 1784050. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1520405 and a Short% of Float of 2.11.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.75B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of. The current estimate, HUYA Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.5BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.08BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.5B and the low estimate is $6.67B.