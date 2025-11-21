Daily Market Movement: J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) Sees a -0.90% Decrease, Closing at $103.75

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of J.M. Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) was $103.75 for the day, down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $104.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.8 million shares were traded. SJM stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.1.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SJM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 281.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $129.

BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on July 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 ’25 when Marshall Tucker H sold 11,139 shares for $108.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,204,220 led to the insider holds 33,864 shares of the business.

Marshall Tucker H bought 11,139 shares of SJM for $1,204,220 on Sep 30 ’25. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, SMUCKER MARK T, who serves as the CEO, Chair of Board of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $110.00 each. As a result, the insider received 715,000 and left with 76,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SJM now has a Market Capitalization of 11068584960 and an Enterprise Value of 19157184512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.198 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.252.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SJM is 0.20, which has changed by -0.08077967 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SJM has reached a high of $125.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.52%.

Shares Statistics:

SJM traded an average of 1.97M shares per day over the past three months and 1628100 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.25M. Insiders hold about 2.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SJM as of 1761868800 were 6620207 with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 1759190400 on 5658383. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6620207 and a Short% of Float of 7.239999599999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.34, SJM has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.041455727. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23.