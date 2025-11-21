Daily Market Movement: Osisko Development Corp (ODV) Sees a -5.49% Decrease, Closing at $3.1

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Osisko Development Corp (NYSE: ODV) was $3.1 for the day, down -5.49% from the previous closing price of $3.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. ODV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ODV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ODV now has a Market Capitalization of 790620992 and an Enterprise Value of 574600000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 96.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 50.994 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.159.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ODV is 0.41, which has changed by 0.72631574 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ODV has reached a high of $3.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.82%.

Shares Statistics:

ODV traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 1063370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 239.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.01M. Insiders hold about 20.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.22% stake in the company. Shares short for ODV as of 1761868800 were 11372960 with a Short Ratio of 7.27, compared to 1759190400 on 5912617.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ODV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.56M

